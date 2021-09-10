CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns notes: 'I haven't seen the city so happy': Kareem Hunt revels in great expectations

Canton Repository
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA — Kareem Hunt was born in 1995, so all he knows about the Browns’ glory days of the 1980s comes from family recollections, YouTube videos, and television specials. That makes Sunday’s season opener at Kansas City even more special for the running back from Willoughby South High School. The Browns went 11-5 in 2020, made the playoffs for the first time since 2002, and won their first playoff game since Jan. 1, 1995. Now they’re considered Super Bowl contenders.

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs’ season-opener against Browns will be seen by most of the nation

More signs of how the landscape of the NFL has changed in the last few years can be seen in the TV coverage map for the Chiefs’ season-opener against the Cleveland Browns. It wasn’t all that long ago that a New England Patriots game would be the marquee matchup of CBS Sports’ coverage on any given Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kareem Hunt Should be the X-Factor on Offense

With a healthy Odell Beckham, a perhaps fully realized David Njoku and a growing Donovan Peoples-Jones, the Cleveland Browns offense becomes significantly more dangerous, but the element that can truly set them apart is Kareem Hunt. As a runner, Hunt can be somewhat feast or famine. There are times when...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Should you draft Kareem Hunt in fantasy football this year?

Running back Kareem Hunt has become a valuable contributor to the Browns’ backfield after beginning his career as a workhorse in Kansas City. He’s playing in tandem with another stout running back in Nick Chubb. Does Hunt have enough standalone value to be prioritized in fantasy football drafts?. Kareem Hunt’s...
NFL
theScore

Browns' Garrett: 'I have to prove that I'm LeBron'

The last major sports franchise to bring a championship to Cleveland was the 2016 Cavaliers that LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love led, and Myles Garrett believes the Browns also have the makings of a superteam after adding Jadeveon Clowney and Malik Jackson to their defense. "I've got my...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houdini
Morning Journal

Will Browns rediscover Kareem Hunt in Kansas City? Tune in to find out

Maybe Kevin Stefanski was just looking eight months into the future and saving Kareem Hunt to spring him on the Chiefs in the 2021 season opener. Hunt carried 198 times and caught 38 passes in the 2020 regular season. He had eight carries for 48 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the thrilling 48-37 wild-card playoff win over the Steelers last Jan. 10.
NFL
audacy.com

Landry Locker: I don't think the Browns have the firepower to blowout the Texans

SportsRadio 610 Houston host Landry Locker joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima ahead of Texans-Browns. Why Locker doesn't believe the Browns will blowout the Texans. Are the Browns treating their last game against the Chiefs as a moral victory? Overall thoughts of the Texans-Browns game. Listen to The...
NFL
chatsports.com

Has Chiefs Kingdom reconciled with Kareem Hunt?

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the sidelines during the second half against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Giants 17-13. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) The K.C....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Tampa Buccaneers#Chiefs#American Football#Nordonia High School#Afc#Green Bay Packers
CBS Boston

The List Of Six Rookie Quarterbacks Who Have Beaten Bill Belichick’s Patriots Is Insane

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You’re sure to hear it quite a bit between now and Sunday afternoon: Bill Belichick is 21-6 with the Patriots when facing rookie quarterbacks. It’s relevant, of course, with the Patriots set to face No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the New York Jets this weekend. The general idea behind the constant repetition of this statistic is the suggestion that Belichick — the best football mind of his generation, and maybe ever — toys with inexperienced opposing passers so badly that only the best of the best can pass the test of beating Belichick early...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Canton Repository

Houston's Tyrod Taylor would smile at how close he is to Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Based on getting to know Tyrod Taylor during his year with the Browns, one supposes he would find this amusing. That is, Taylor vs. Baker Mayfield, the QB matchup in Sunday's Houston-at-Cleveland game, is even in these respects:. Both of them have heard a million questions about being too short...
NFL
Canton Repository

Cleveland Browns notes: defensive coordinator Joe Woods absolutely trusts Ronnie Harrison

BEREA – Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods expressed absolute confidence that safety Ronnie Harrison, who was ejected for pushing the Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach in the opener, will be back on the field Sunday against the Houston Texans. “Absolutely,” Woods said when asked if he trusted Harrison. The...
NFL
Canton Repository

Jadeveon Clowney looks to take off with Browns in Texans reunion: 'It'll be personal'

BEREA — In Jadeveon Clowney's world, sushi is a metaphor for Cleveland. Clowney didn't want anything to do with sushi until his high school football coach Bobby Carroll got him hooked on it during the dinners they enjoyed years ago at Red Bowl Asian Bistro in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where the Browns defensive end grew up.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy