Makeup

ILNP Opal Sunset, Pink Flamingo, Champagne Blush Nail Polishes Reviews & Swatches

temptalia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleILNP Opal Sunset Holographic Jelly Nail Polish ($10.00 for 0.4 oz.) has a mid-tone, brighter pink jelly base with intensely shifting sparkle that went from warmer gold to chartreuse to lime green and also had holographic sparkle, though the shifting sparkle was most dominant. The overall impact of the combination of sparkles made the base color look warmer pink and rosy lavender, depending on the angle. The texture was smooth, fluid, and had the expected plusher, jelly-like look after two coats.

www.temptalia.com

temptalia.com

Sydney Grace Shooting Star, Beach Bum, Peach Cobbler, Last Quest Loose Pigments Reviews & Swatches

Sydney Grace Shooting Star Loose Pigment ($6.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a very light, peachy beige with moderate, warm undertones and a soft, metallic sheen. It felt smooth and finely-milled to the touch, but there was enough binder in the formula to keep the powder weighed down in the pot and helped it adhere evenly to bare skin, even dry. It had rich color coverage that lasted well for eight and a half hours before fading visibly.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

MAC Tempting Fate Eye Kohls Reviews & Swatches

It was easiest and most comfortable to apply in shorter, overlapping strokes with a lighter hand. It lasted well for eight hours before fading noticeably. It was a more traditional kohl, so it felt sharper compared to more silicone-heavy formulas (which can glide on better but sometimes move around more). It stayed on well for eight hours before fading visibly.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

MAC Tarnished Reputation & Bittersweetie Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

MAC Tarnished Reputation Lipstick ($21.00 for 0.1 oz.) is a muted, medium-dark orange with warmer undertones and a semi-matte finish. It was richly pigmented with a smooth, lightly creamy texture that was lighter-weight but a little denser in feel when it initially went on. The color applied evenly and lasted well for five hours, while the formula felt non-drying.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Chanel Rouge Particulier & Brun Mysterieux Rouge Allure Ink Liquid Lip Colours Review & Swatches

Chanel Rouge Particulier (846) Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour ($40.00 for 0.2 oz.) is a darker, coppery red with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-sheer pigmentation that applied evenly in one layer, which wasn’t as intense as marketed, but one could apply a second layer (after letting the first layer dry down) for higher coverage.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Huda Beauty Python Wild Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Huda Beauty Python Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($29.00 for 0.45 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette that includes five matte eyeshadows and four shimmer shades in a more colorful composition. The quality was solid across the board with soft, fairly pigmented and blendable mattes and shimmers that worked well with a dry brush (as well as a dampened brush or fingertip); the latter hasn’t always been the case with Huda Beauty’s shimmer formula, which has often been too thick/dense.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Rose Inc Blush Divine Swatches

This is a new brand, which is exclusive to Sephora, and they also released a jumbo lip pencil, but I didn’t purchase any shades (just a heads up!). We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ILNP Revival, Black Orchid, Bulletproof Symphony Nail Polishes Reviews & Swatches

ILNP Revival Ultra Holographic Nail Polish ($10.00 for 0.4 oz.) has a deep black base with a generous amount of holographic shimmer and sparkle along with copper-red shifting shimmer that was sort of in the background behind all the holo! It applied particularly smoothly and never showed brush strokes, and it had a decent amount of shine on its own.
SKIN CARE
temptalia.com

Clinique Red Carpet, Red-y-to-Wear, Roses are Red Pop Reds Lipstick Review & Swatches

Clinique Red Carpet Pop Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick ($19.50 for 0.13 oz.) is a muted, medium-dark red with neutral undertones and a cream finish. The lipstick had a lightweight, lightly creamy texture that was thin without feeling overly clingy, so it had more shine than it actually felt–that was a good thing as it ensured the color stayed in place. It had opaque pigmentation in one layer, which lasted nicely for five hours and felt hydrating over time.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ILNP Birefringence (H), Stardust (H), Tilted (H) Nail Polishes Reviews & Swatches

ILNP Birefringence (H) Holographic Ultra Chrome Nail Polish ($12.50 for 0.4 oz.) has a black base with multichromatic shift that went between rich blue, deep violet, and warmer magenta. There was a hint of an olive gold at more extreme angles under sunlight, but it was predominantly blue-purple-magenta. This version of the shade included fine holographic micro-flakes throughout, which gave it a rainbow effect under bright light.
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

Anastasia Golden Tan Cream Bronzer Review & Swatches

Anastasia Golden Tan Cream Bronzer ($35.00 for 0.4 oz.) is a light-medium, golden brown with moderate, warm undertones that leaned slightly yellow-orange but had a touch of red that tempered it. The finish was more of a “natural matte,” which let the natural skin come through but didn’t add or take away shine. It had medium pigmentation when applied with a brush and more semi-opaque coverage when applied with a fingertip but was buildable from there.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Lancome Impatiente & Lie de Vin L'Absolu Rouge Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Lancome Impatiente (172) L’Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick ($32.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a vivid, medium orange with moderate, warm red undertones and a cream finish. It had nearly opaque color payoff that adhered evenly to my lips. The lipstick had a lightweight, lightly creamy texture that was thin without being clingy and had a little tackiness to it.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Scrunchie Fresh Kiss Lip Crème

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Scrunchie Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a rich, deeper red with subtle, warm undertones and a cream finish. The texture was smooth, lightweight, and mousse-like, which gave it a velvety feel that was spreadable and comfortable to wear.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Dior Rayonnante (330) Rouge Blush Review & Swatches

Dior Rayonnante (330) Rouge Blush ($44.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a light coral with moderate, warm undertones and warmer, lighter peachy-gold pearl woven throughout. The shimmer was fine, which resulted in a satiny sheen once the blush was applied and buffed out on my skin–the finish made it a little different than the many peachy-coral blushes on the market.
MAKEUP
HuffingtonPost

15 Neutral Nail Polish Shades To Wear At The Office This Fall

After more than a year of working from home as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many of us are headed back into physical offices. As you trade in your cozy sweatpants for more office-appropriate attire and dust off your makeup bag, you may want to consider making a fresh manicure part of your professional wardrobe (if it isn’t already).
SKIN CARE
temptalia.com

Natasha Denona Work and Set Gel Eyeliners Reviews & Swatches

Natasha Denona Nude Work and Set Gel Eyeliner ($24.00 for 0.17 oz.) is a light peach with moderate, warm undertones and a matte finish. It was richly pigmented with a smooth, lightly emollient consistency that was thin, spreadable, and easy to work using different eyeliner brushes. It applied evenly to my lash line and set fast enough not to get into my fine lines but gave me enough time to perfect it.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Clionadh Amour, Lacy, Pink Sugar, Prosecco Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches

Clionadh Amour Shimmer Metallic Eyeshadow ($6.25 for 0.05 oz.) is a bright, coral-red with strong, warm undertones and a metallic sheen. The texture was smooth, slightly more loosely-pressed, but it had good glide, which helped everything apply evenly and adhere smoothly without fallout. It had opaque color payoff that stayed on nicely for eight and a half hours before fading noticeably.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop The Secret Life of Scorpio Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

ColourPop The Secret Life of Scorpio Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) includes two shimmer shades (mid-tone purple, red-plum) and two matte shades (light rosy mauve, berry-red). All four shades had opaque color payoff, were blendable, and longer-wearing with some powderiness, so you’ll want to do eyes before base in case of fallout.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop 411 & BB Spice Fresh Kiss Lip Cremes Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop 411 Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a light, pinky-coral with moderate, warm undertones and a cream finish. It took an hour or so of wear before it wore down to a true “soft matte” finish. The texture was smooth, lightweight, and velvety, so it spread readily but didn’t feel as emollient/wet as other liquid formulas.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Natasha Denona Retro Midi Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Natasha Denona Retro 15-Pan Small Eyeshadow Palette ($65.00 for 0.67 oz.) is the newest mid-size palette release from the brand. It includes a mix of metallics, mattes, and cream-powders, and if you’re familiar with the brand’s cream-powder formula and do not like it, you’ll want to skip this palette as there are five cream-powders included in Retro. There are an additional four matte shades, so the palette includes nine satin/matte eyeshadows with the remaining six ranging from pearl to sparkle.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ILNP Tilted (H) Holographic Ultra Chrome Nail Polish

ILNP Tilted (H) Holographic Ultra Chrome Nail Polish ($12.50 for 0.4 oz.) has a black base with multichromatic shift that went between brighter violet, warmer purple, olive green, and green and had larger holographic flakes. There's supposed to be some blue in the shifts, but I really couldn't see it except as, at most, slightly bluer-based purple but that one I had to go looking for. The holographic flakes added a "starry sky" effect in certain lighting.
BEAUTY & FASHION

