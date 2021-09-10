ILNP Opal Sunset, Pink Flamingo, Champagne Blush Nail Polishes Reviews & Swatches
ILNP Opal Sunset Holographic Jelly Nail Polish ($10.00 for 0.4 oz.) has a mid-tone, brighter pink jelly base with intensely shifting sparkle that went from warmer gold to chartreuse to lime green and also had holographic sparkle, though the shifting sparkle was most dominant. The overall impact of the combination of sparkles made the base color look warmer pink and rosy lavender, depending on the angle. The texture was smooth, fluid, and had the expected plusher, jelly-like look after two coats.www.temptalia.com
Comments / 0