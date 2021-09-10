CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars WR DJ Chark's return gives Jaguars offense a boost

By Carlos Sanchez
blackandteal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne look at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury report will show that they’re in good shape ahead of their Week 1 matchup versus the Houston Texans. Head coach Urban Meyer has said countless times that the Jacksonville Jaguars had some talented players on the depth chart last season but they didn’t always play up to their talent level. Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. was among those players. After missing the preseason with a thumb injury, the 2018 second-round pick is ready to return to the lineup.

