Jacksonville Jaguars WR DJ Chark’s return gives Jaguars offense a boost

Chark (finger) isn't listed on the injury report for Jacksonville's Week 1 matchup with Houston, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Chark's absence from the injury report was expected, after head coach Urban Meyer declared the wideout healthy upon his return to practice Monday. The wideout had been out since the first week of August after requiring surgery to address a hairline fracture in his finger, but the expectation all along was that he would be ready for Week 1. He'll have target competition from fellow wide receivers Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault, but the Jaguars don't have a tight end or running back who demands significant volume from rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The new-look Jags start their season against the AFC South's other rebuilding franchise, traveling to Houston for a Week 1 matchup.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO