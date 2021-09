There are plenty of people out there that are unknowingly walking through their lives, narrowly dodging little crises, without even realizing how lucky they are in the first place. Every now and again there are those kinds of moments that pop up that seem like they're borderline magical. Maybe you're that person who just can't seem to roll your ankles or break your phone no matter how far you push things. Check out some more gold from Tumblr with this Tumblr post about how human babies are "independent" compared to other mammals.

GOLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO