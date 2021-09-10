Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 02:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oberlin. * Until early Monday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 13.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Oberlin 13.0 13.7 Sat 7 pm CDT 12.5 10.8 10.2

