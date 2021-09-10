CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 18:10:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 09:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Barnstable, Nantucket by NWS

NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Eastern Monmouth and Coastal Atlantic. In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Barnstable, Nantucket by NWS

NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Walton County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Paxton, Caney Creek, Gordon, Cluster Springs, Sand Hill, Glendale, Flowersville and Piney Grove.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The risk for the development of dangerous rip currents will be in the moderate category through Tuesday. Exercise caution if entering the surf.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Monroe, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Northern Washington County in southwestern Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Chatom, Leroy, Saint Stephens, Wagarville, Millry, Carson, Prestwick, Wagar, Mays Crossroads, Cortelyou, McVay, Salitpa, Toddtown, Winn, Sunflower, Rockville, Walker Springs, Alma and Choctaw Bluff.
MONROE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Eagle, eastern Garfield and east central Rio Blanco Counties through 700 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Meeker to New Castle to 7 miles south of Silt. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Shoshone, Cattle Creek and Dotsero. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 103 and 134. Colorado 82 between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 02:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oberlin. * Until early Monday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 13.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Oberlin 13.0 13.7 Sat 7 pm CDT 12.5 10.8 10.2
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 5:35 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.4 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:35 PM CDT Saturday was 3.4 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 3.4 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 3.4 Sat 5 pm CDT 3.2 3.3 3.4
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 17:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Mesa and southeastern Garfield Counties through 615 PM MDT At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles northeast of De Beque to 6 miles southeast of Parachute to near Collbran. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rifle, New Castle, Silt, Parachute, Collbran, Battlement Mesa and Plateau City. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 74 and 111. Colorado 13 between mile markers 1 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geneva The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Northeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama West Central Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Geneva, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Slocomb, Malvern, Coffee Springs, High Bluff, Hendrix Crossroad, Dundee, Kellys Crossroads, Highfalls, Bald Hill, Wicksburg, Bailey Crossroad, Chancellor, Geneva Municipal A/P, Lytle and Light.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Eagle, eastern Garfield and east central Rio Blanco Counties through 700 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Meeker to New Castle to 7 miles south of Silt. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Shoshone, Cattle Creek and Dotsero. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 103 and 134. Colorado 82 between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam A heavy shower will impact portions of northern Westchester, east central Orange and western Putnam Counties through 815 PM EDT At 745 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy shower near Cold Spring, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Peekskill, West Point, Cold Spring, Jefferson Valley, Putnam Valley, Highland Falls and Fort Montgomery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * From Sunday afternoon to Tuesday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.9 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 4.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 3.9 Sat 7 pm CDT 4.0 4.0 3.9
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Western Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Eastern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oxford, Water Valley, Holly Springs National Forest, Bruce, Calhoun City, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Paris, Banner, Springdale, Velma, Burgess, Sabougla, Abbeville, Taylor, Big Creek, Pine Valley, Ellard, Skuna and Yocona. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 15:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-19 05:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound AN EARLY SEASON STORM TO BRING POSSIBLE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW TO THOMPSON PASS Monday afternoon and evening, a front will bring rain to the area. As cold air filters southward on Tuesday morning there is increasing likelihood that rain will turn to snow and begin to accumulate. At the same time, increasing winds on Tuesday may begin to cause visibility issues. Blowing snow should be mitigated by warm road and surface temperatures, but the combination of falling snow and wind are expected to be impactful. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Orange; Southern Newton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana and northeastern Orange Counties through 745 PM CDT At 659 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Starks to near Edgerly. Movement was west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sulphur, Orange, West Orange, Vinton, Toomey, Edgerly, Carlyss and Pinehurst. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 877. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 22.0 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * From Sunday evening to early Tuesday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.9 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of wooded areas near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 14.9 Sat 7 pm CDT 16.0 15.9 15.1
ALLEN PARISH, LA

