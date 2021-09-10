Sandra Jean Fleming, 75, of Bridgeport, WV, went to be with the Lord, Friday, September 10th at her residence. She was born in Flemington, WV, June 7, 1946 in Flemington, West Virginia a daughter of the late Pinkney A. Collins and Dorothy McCauley Collins Bolyard. On July 4, 1964, she married Daniel Lee “Sonny” Fleming and they celebrated 57 years of marriage this past July. Gathering with family was her favorite activity, baking and cooking for them all. Sandy was a huge fan of the Bridgeport Indians as well as the WVU Mountaineers. She never missed a single game that her children played. Sandy worked for Total Health for a total of 13 years alongside Sonny and served cancer patients throughout all 55 counties and surrounding states. At other times, she served as a loyal homemaker for her three boys and Sonny. Surviving are three children: Curtis Lee Fleming and his wife Shelly, Bridgeport. Kevin Lee Fleming and his wife Cheryl, Pittsburgh. Keith Lee Fleming, Bridgeport. She was known as “mammy’ to her five grandchildren – Laken Fleming and her fiancé Dillon Meadows, Autumn Fleming and her companion Evan Staley, Ashton Fleming and Pyper Fleming. Sandy leaves behind her sister, Sherry Bolyard Fleming and brother Carl Bolyard. Sandy’s departure is preceded by her late brother Carol McCauley, and late sisters Penny Bolyard and Sharon Kay Collins McKinney. Sandra was a 1964 graduate from Flemington High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all who loved her and await our great reunion. A special thank you is extended to Visiting Angels, especially dear Maria who showed deep compassion to the Fleming family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norma Mae foundation https://secure.give.wvu.edu/give?d=2W496&a= Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends at the Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S Virginia Ave., Bridgeport, from 1:00 pm -7:00 pm, Monday, September 13th. A funeral service will be held with Reverend Tom Horne officiating on Tuesday, September 14th at 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Fleming will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the West Virginia National Cemetery. The Burnside Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fleming family.