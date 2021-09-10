Jake Paul wants to fight a 'real boxer,' says Tommy Fury at the top of his list
Jake Paul has moved past Tyron Woodley and is looking to face a legitimate boxer next. The YouTube star continued his rise after most recently outpointing former UFC welterweight champion Woodley last month in Cleveland. But despite being 4-0 in the ring, Paul is yet to face an actual boxer, and he wants to change that. He was rather dismissive of a potential rematch with Woodley, even though he agreed to his altered bet that he’d run things back if Woodley got Paul’s name tattooed on him.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
