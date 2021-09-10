Jake Paul wants to fight a 'real boxer,' says Tommy Fury at the top of his list

Boxer Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury, predicts he would KO YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in less than three minutes. Fury defeated former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor on the undercard of the Paul-Woodley PPV card last weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Following the event, Fury and Paul met face-to-face backstage and Fury made it clear that he wants to fight Paul next. While Paul has said he’s open to the idea of it, so far the fight hasn’t been booked. As far as Fury goes, Paul wouldn’t last long with him inside of the ring and he understands why he is “ducking” him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO