Michael Gerard Colbert Jr. passed away on September 8, 2021 at the age of 16. Michael was born October 2, 2004, in Chesterfield, MO to Michael and Elizabeth Colbert nee Kuchta. Michael attended Benedicite Education in Wentzville and previously attended Liberty Christian Academy where he played basketball and baseball. Michael enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting and riding 4 wheelers but especially loved his cat Blitzy. Michael had been pursuing his pilot license in order to serve his country after graduation. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.