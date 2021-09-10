CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Last Duel – first-look review

By @rafiews
lwlies.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppealing turns from Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer can’t save Ridley Scott’s bloated historical epic. It was only two years ago that David Michôd’s historical war film The King arrived at the Venice Film Festival to bless us all with the unhinged madness of Robert Pattinson’s performance as the Dauphin of France. In 2021, yet another epic drama set in days bygone lands on Lido to gift the audience with a lead star who is falling off the rails. To wit: Sir Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel sees a very blonde Ben Affleck as a very affected Count Pierre d’Alençon.

lwlies.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
MOVIES
E! News

Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. It's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot!
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Nicole Holofcener
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
David Michôd
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
Variety

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Take Center Stage at ‘The Last Duel’ Premiere, But Jodie Comer’s Performance Stokes Applause

Ridley Scott described “The Last Duel,” which stars Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck, as “a very challenging film, which illuminates an important issue,” when introducing the historical epic to the audience before its world premiere Friday at the Venice Film Festival. The festival had just feted the director, by bestowing on him its Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker award, given to an individual who has made a “particularly original contribution” to the film industry. Scott, who was greeted by festivalgoer with great warmth, enthusiasm and a minute-long standing ovation, thanked the festival and the award sponsor Cartier for...
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

The Story of Looking

Documentary maker Mark Cousins gets personal with this eye-opening essay film about the history of human vision. A decade on from his 15-hour magnum opus, The Story of Film comes another chapter in the life and interests of critic-turned-filmmaker Mark Cousins. The Story of Looking, is expanded from his 2017 book of the same name, yet this time the director limits himself to 90 minutes and adopts a more personal perspective.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Duel#Comer#Sisyphean
Variety

Ben Affleck Says ‘The Last Duel’ Will ‘Generate a Lot of Catharsis and Empathy’ Among Audiences

Ben Affleck hopes that his latest movie, “The Last Duel,” will generate “a lot of catharsis and empathy” among audiences of the Ridley Scott-directed historical epic, which premieres Friday at the Venice Film Festival. Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, Affleck said the story is “one that I hoped would develop in the viewer a sense of compassion, and the idea that we might look at one another in a different way, and with more empathy, and with the sense of wondering whether or not our personal perspective might not take into consideration completely the other person’s reality, history,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

True Things – first-look review

Harry Wootliff’s follow up to 2018’s Only You focuses on a relationship so toxic it’s almost radioactive. Adapted from the 2010 debut novel ‘True Things About Me’ by Deborah Kay Davies, Harry Wootliff’s doomed-pairing drama is brought compellingly to life by its two messy, complex leads. But while formally intriguing and intuitively shot by Ashley Connor, the film’s depiction of a Millennial in crisis doesn’t seem to offer anything new to chew on.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
lwlies.com

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon – first-look review

Ana Lily Amirpour returns with a blissed-out, techno-powered riff on the time-honoured superhero movie. No one can criticise the vibes of Ana Lily Amirpour’s New Orleans-set horror comedy, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. The vibes are immaculate. Scuzzed-up neon colours, Techno deep cuts and a carousel of chancers married to a propulsive editing technique make this the coolest extended music video concept to play at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Beware, though, to those searching for something deeper, for scratch at the surface and the whole edifice comes away under your fingernails.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Official Competition – first-look review

Big laughs and searing insights into the artistic process power this highly enjoyable film world satire. With a world-beating lead turn in Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers already under her belt this year, Penélope Cruz delivers another casually astounding performance in Argentinean duo Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s conceptual comedy lark, Official Competition.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Gunpowder Milkshake

Karen Gillan leads an all-star squad of female contract assassins in Navot Papushado’s all-action misfire. The success of John Wick – not just the box-office returns, but its cultural permeation of the mainstream seemingly attained by one or perhaps two original-concept movies per decade these days – guaranteed that it would spawn imitators. Those hopeful that the industry reaction might manifest as a spate of taut action pieces undergirded by intensive martial-arts-informed stunt work were ultimately disappointed to find that the bastard offspring focused instead on the more easily replicable elements of the original winning formula.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Sundown – first-look review

Mexican cine-sadist Michel Franco returns with another cravenly bleak drama about life as a pageant of eternal suffering. “Who hurt Michel Franco?” is a question prompted by the Mexican director’s sadistic brand of cinema. He treats his characters like ants under a magnifying glass, letting them scurry around for a little before the sun rises and he then mercilessly fries them to death.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

L’Événement – first-look review

Audrey Divan’s lacerating and necessary drama follows a young student seeking a clandestine abortion in 1960s France. There is no moral equivalence between a pro-choice and pro-life stance. It’s sanity versus insanity. So says Audrey Divan’s consummately hard-hitting drama L’Événement, which is based on a memoir by the French writer Annie Ernaux. This is not a politically didactic film, nor a lapel-shaking polemic, but a film whose obligation towards fine dramatic authenticity succeeds in convincing that this is the correct way of thinking, and any alternatives are incorrect.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Old Henry – first-look review

Potsy Ponciroli’s defiantly old school oater is a modest treat with a barnstorming turn from Tim Blake Nelson. Old Henry is a western directed by Potsy Ponciroli that places us in 1906 Oklahoma County where Henry McCarty (Tim Blake Nelson), a widowed farmer, is living with his teenage son Wyatt (Gavin Lewis) among the temperate grasslands. While their existence within this far-flung rural idyll seems colourless, their life together is pleasant and uneventful enough.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Reunite at the Venice Film Festival For ‘The Last Duel’ Event

The Boston-born actors appeared together, looking dapper as ever, as their latest film together was screened at the iconic film festival. The boys are back in town! Ben Affleck, 49, and Matt Damon, 50, looked incredibly handsome as they appeared at a photo call at the Venice Film Festival on Friday September 10. The famous buddies were both at the annual movie event with their latest film together: The Last Duel. The childhood friends turned movie stars were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet!
LOS ANGELES, CA
lwlies.com

Last Night in Soho – first-look review

Edgar Wright’s lively London-set giallo, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie, fails to deliver on its fascinating premise. Giallo comes to swinging London in Edgar Wright’s latest genre-fried runaround, a sparky entertainment whose tricksy, hop-scotching screenplay sadly fizzles out by its final act. You could easily spend the entire word count of a review listing all of the cultural references that have fed into the creation of Last Night in Soho, but let’s just stick to two for now: the first is Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street, for the simple fact that this is about a young woman who begins to experience a worryingly tactile version of her dream life; and the other is Roman Polanski’s Repulsion, a classic London movie concerned with the creeping terror of unchecked male lechery.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy