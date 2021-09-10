CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean Spillman: The world needs more teachers like Doris Stark

By Jean Spillman / Contributing columnist
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a retired teacher, I often feel a sense of nostalgia about this time every year. When I see a school bus go by, I think of my days in the classroom. Not today, when the job of a teacher is amplified by so many problems, I find myself thankful I am retired. Teachers today not only must worry about their lesson plans, but COVID-19, administrators, parents, board members, teachers’ unions and their own physical well-being. They find themselves pulled in so many directions that somehow the most important job of teaching gets lost in the mess.

