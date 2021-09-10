Jean Spillman: The world needs more teachers like Doris Stark

I am writing on behalf of Troy McGee, a man I have known many years. I first met Troy when he was just a “cop on the street” and I was working to organize the police into a union. Troy was young at his job and cautious about joining a union. His efforts to learn everything he could about the union impressed me and his subsequent encouragement to his fellow officers to join the organizing campaign was my first experience with seeing Troy’s leadership skills. Throughout the subsequent years I have watched as Troy advanced through the ranks, eventually becoming the chief of the Helena Police Department. Troy never turned his back on his fellow officers and worked to make the police force a positive influence in Helena. I have never heard a discouraging word about Troy even as he worked to address the challenges with growing drug abuse, dealing with people suffering from mental health issues or homelessness. Troy participated in community committees dedicated to finding solutions to these problems, offering his advice and accepting the advice from others. He was described by others as being attentive, polite, informative and a positive force in seeking socially responsible answers to tough issues. Troy will carry these same qualities into his service as a city commissioner. When Troy tells you he will do something he means it. He is not someone to promise one thing and then do another. Solid, intelligent, committed and a gentleman at all times. Helena needs that kind of leadership. Join me in supporting Troy McGee for Helena city commissioner.

HELENA, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO