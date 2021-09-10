CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Alaska lawmaker suspended by airline seeks Senate excusal

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state lawmaker requested an excusal from the state Senate until mid-January, citing the challenges of traveling to Juneau from Anchorage after she was suspended from flying on Alaska Airlines earlier this year.

Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold on Thursday requested the excusal from Saturday through Jan. 15. She said she was unaware of any other airline flying to the state capital during that period. Her request was accepted by the Republican-led Senate without any objections.

Juneau is accessible by air or water, including via the state-run ferry system. Lawmakers are in their third special session of the year, which is due to end Tuesday unless legislators finish earlier. It’s not clear if any other special sessions will be held before the next regular session begins in January.

Lawmakers can request excusals from the House or Senate floors for such things as personal or state business. The Legislature has yet to finalize a dividend amount to pay residents this year.

Delta Air Lines provides seasonal service to and from Juneau, which the company said began in late May this year and ends this weekend.

Alaska Airlines in April said in a statement that Reinbold was not allowed to fly with the carrier “for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy.” The company said the suspension was effective immediately “pending further review.”

On Thursday, airline spokesperson Tim Thompson said by email that Reinbold’s case “was reviewed earlier this year and she was notified of the outcome. Nothing has changed with her status from earlier this year.”

Reinbold in response to emailed questions said she had been in compliance and called the ban political.

She said the ferry schedule is limited and she doesn’t want to hold up legislative proceedings if she cannot reach Juneau “in a timely fashion.”

Following her suspension in April, Reinbold drove through part of Canada and took a ferry to reach the capital, a two-day trip.

If there is another special session, Reinbold, who is from Eagle River, said that session should be held in a community that is connected to Alaska’s main road system. Eagle River is part of the Municipality of Anchorage.

Reinbold has been critical of masking rules, including at the state Capitol.

“If accommodations can be made for efficient and safe transportation opportunities, I plan to be in Juneau for special session for significant votes,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
travelweekly.com

Alaska senator proposes to permanently waive port restriction

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she will introduce legislation enabling cruise ships to permanently sail between Alaska and the Lower 48 without stopping in a foreign port. The bill would exempt Alaska cruises carrying more than 1,000 passengers from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA), the U.S. law mandating that...
Seattle Times

Alaska Airlines right to ground anti-maskers — including state senator

For most people, flying is rarely a hassle-free convenience. You show up early to get through security, take off your shoes, empty your water bottle, remove your laptop from your carry-on and good luck if you didn’t cram your travel-size toiletries inside a tiny plastic bag. We have been doing...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
KYUK

Alaska Senate Passes $1,100 Dividend, Waits For Governor To Approve It

The Alaska Senate approved a roughly $1,100 dividend on the last day of a special session on Sept. 14. This came after the House canceled its floor and left the Senate with what amounted to a take-it-or-leave-it decision on the check for residents that the House had previously passed. The...
alaskapublic.org

Alaska lawmakers land on $1,100 PFDs, Dunleavy calls another special session

Alaskans will receive a permanent fund dividend of $1,100, but lawmakers aren’t done talking about it yet. Gov. Mike Dunleavy called the Legislature into a fourth special session starting on Oct. 1. He issued the call on Tuesday after the Legislature passed a bill setting the PFD amount for this year.
Channel 3000

Alaska governor will let stand dividend lawmakers passed

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate approved a roughly $1,100 dividend on the last day of a special session Tuesday, after the House canceled its floor session and left the Senate with what amounted to a take-it-or-leave-it decision on the check for residents that the House had previously passed.
Seattle Times

Alaska Senate passes dividend bill after House nixes floor

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate approved a roughly $1,100 dividend on the last day of a special session Tuesday, after the House canceled its floor and left the Senate with what amounted to a take-it-or-leave-it decision on the check for residents that the House had previously passed. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Thompson
abc17news.com

Alaska Democratic lawmaker apologizes after Nazi comment

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker is apologizing after saying Nazi experimentation on prisoners “produced results.” State Rep. Sara Hannan, a Juneau Democrat, made the comment Saturday when House minority Republicans were attempting a vote on whether an ethics code devised after Nazi experimentation on people in World War II remains valid. Hannan apologized on social media Sunday, saying she didn’t mean to imply any support for Nazis or their tactics. She said her remarks were “incorrect, insensitive and hurtful.”
talesbuzz.com

Alaska pol asks to be excused from work after airline ban

An Alaskan lawmaker who was banned by Alaska Airlines for refusing to adhere to its mask policy has reportedly asked to be excused from legislative business in Juneau because she can’t reach the state capital now. State Sen. Lora Reinbold, a Republican from Eagle River, was banned by the airline...
kinyradio.com

Pandemic bill passes Alaska Senate in second vote

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate has passed legislation intended to help address staffing concerns at medical facilities. The vote came hours after the bill failed to win sufficient support following the adoption of vaccine-related provisions some saw as hurting efforts to protect public health during the pandemic. Senate...
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska’s U.S. senators should support voting bills

The League of Women Voters of Alaska strongly supports the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For the People Act. Both of these bills focus on the rights of eligible citizens to vote with equal access to the voting process. These bills call for a basic voting process that is followed by all states.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Lawmakers#Ap#Republican#House#Legislature#Delta Air Lines
NBC News

Alaska lawmaker banned by airline says she can't reach capital to vote

A state senator in Alaska says she cannot reach the capital of Juneau for senate votes because she was banned by Alaska Airlines for refusing to follow the federal transportation mask mandate. Lora Reinbold, a Republican state senator representing Eagle River, a suburb of Anchorage, was notified by Alaska Airlines...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
CBS New York

New York Lawmakers Push Biden Administration For Air Travel Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local lawmakers are pushing President Biden to expand his administration’s vaccine mandate to air travel. CBS2’s Thalia Perez has more on efforts to get the proposal off the ground. “From July 24 to Sept. 9, the vaccination rate in the United States only grew by 4%,” said U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres. Torres and New York City Councilmember Mark Levine are pushing to mandate COVID vaccines for air travelers. “It is a very small inconvenience to ask people to flash an app or a vaccine card as they get on a flight,” Levine said. “It is such a sensible policy.” Both lawmakers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy