Texans' Deshaun Watson out vs. Jaguars; absence 'not injury related'

The latest twist in the story involving wantaway Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was expected by everybody who has followed the saga but nevertheless generated a bit of buzz in NFL circles.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted, Watson has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars for reasons not related to any injury:

Journeyman veteran Tyrod Taylor has served as Houston's unofficial and, later, official QB1 since joining the Texans in March. Watson, meanwhile, wishes to be traded and has been linked with potential buyers such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins but is still facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct and 10 criminal complaints.

Watson is neither suspended nor is he unavailable via the commissioner's exempt list, but it's believed he will be a paid healthy scratch for each of Houston's games until there is more clarity about the ongoing cases against him.

Watson’s deposition for the civil cases might not happen until February, so logic suggests the 25-year-old won't play for any NFL team before the 2022 season at the earliest.