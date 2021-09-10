CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where the Show Chesapeake Shores is Actually Filmed

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hallmark Channel has come a long way over the years. The network now offers several original series and Chesapeake Shores has become a fan favorite. Starring Jesse Metcalfe and Meghan Ory, the show follows a woman named Abby (Ory) who returns to her hometown of Chesapeake Shores in Maryland to help her sister save the hotel she purchased. As is trying to save a struggling business wasn’t hard enough, Abby also finds herself confronted by her first love, Trac (Metcalfe). What some viewers may not know is that the series is based on the novel of the same name by Sherryl Woods. Since the show is set in Maryland, most people would probably assume that the show is filmed there. In reality, however, filming actually takes place pretty far from Maryland. Keep reading to find out where Chesapeake Shores is filmed.

