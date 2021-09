TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Sept. 11. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, she has ordered that flags throughout the state be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 11, 2021, in honor of those that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 20 years ago.