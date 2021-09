Suitable for the whole family, these LGBT+ short films explore friendship, crushes and feeling like the odd one out. How does it feel to grow up believing you're different to everyone else around you? Suitable for the whole family, these LGBT+ short films explore friendship, crushes and feeling like the odd one out. For 15 years, Iris Prize LGBT+ Film Festival has shared outstanding film across the UK. Home to the world's largest LGBT+ short film prize, the annual festival in Cardiff celebrates excellence in queer film from around the globe. Films in this programme - Rink (dir. Gail Hackston); Take Your Partners (dir. Siri Rødnes); Mrs McCutcheon (dir. John Sheedy); Zebra (dir. Julia Ocker); The One You Never Forget (dir. Morgan Jon Fox).

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO