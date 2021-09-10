CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nortonville, KS

Weishaar, Gerald H. 1926-2021

atchisonglobenow.com
 8 days ago

NORTONVILLE, Mo. Gerald Jack H. Weishaar, 95, of Nortonville, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Nortonville, with Fr. Lazar Carasalas as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Nortonville,. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with visitation following until 8 p.m.

www.atchisonglobenow.com

Comments / 0

