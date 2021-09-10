5 Rookies Ready To Hit The Street

Five more police officers are beginning patrolling New Haven as the police department works to beef up its ranks amid a spike in violent crime.

The officers — Andrea Moore, Tonisha Berrios, Adrian Tudor, Marelyn Vega, Chantel Davis — took the oath of office Friday afternoon at a ceremony at City Hall.

Four of the five live in New Haven. New Haven has made extra efforts at recruiting local candidates, people of color, and women. Those efforts continue with a new round of recruitment. A new application round begins Monday. Interested police officer applicants can go to policeapp.com to apply. They can also go to the police department headquarters at 1 Union Ave. to pick up an application packet and ask questions.

The department will be hosting application information sessions at Bowen Field on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.; on Sept. 16 on Zoom; at the Ralph Walker Ice Rink on Upper State Street on Sept. 20; and at a to-be-determined Fair Haven public school on Sept. 30.

The department will also be hosting a “conditional clinic” on Sept. 18 for interested applicants to test their “physical agility” before applying.