CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

5 Rookies Ready To Hit The Street

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r67Sj_0bsVi7Zz00

Five more police officers are beginning patrolling New Haven as the police department works to beef up its ranks amid a spike in violent crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pswv5_0bsVi7Zz00

The officers — Andrea Moore, Tonisha Berrios, Adrian Tudor, Marelyn Vega, Chantel Davis — took the oath of office Friday afternoon at a ceremony at City Hall.

Four of the five live in New Haven. New Haven has made extra efforts at recruiting local candidates, people of color, and women. Those efforts continue with a new round of recruitment. A new application round begins Monday. Interested police officer applicants can go to policeapp.com to apply. They can also go to the police department headquarters at 1 Union Ave. to pick up an application packet and ask questions.

The department will be hosting application information sessions at Bowen Field on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.; on Sept. 16 on Zoom; at the Ralph Walker Ice Rink on Upper State Street on Sept. 20; and at a to-be-determined Fair Haven public school on Sept. 30.

The department will also be hosting a “conditional clinic” on Sept. 18 for interested applicants to test their “physical agility” before applying.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Beloved Carrier Bids Route 1311 Farewell

Carol Manago was thrilled to see Chris Maiorano back in the neighborhood. Even if he didn’t have his mail satchel with him. Her pooch Chico was less thrilled. “We love you!” Manago called out to Maiorano Monday afternoon from across sun-drenched waterfront Front Street Park. “Are you going to be delivering today?”
EAST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Bigelow Factory Demolition Begins

A block’s worth of New Haven industrial history started disappearing as a city-hired demolition crew began tearing down four derelict former Bigelow Boiler factory buildings on River Street. Those four city-owned brick factory buildings make up a majority of the former industrial complex at 190-198 River St. — an industrial...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Farmington Canal Construction Celebrated

Public officials and cycling advocates tossed shovels full of dirt Monday to celebrate the start of construction of the city’s final leg of the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail—which when finished in December 2022, will finally connect downtown to Long Wharf. That dirt-tossing marked the culmination of a celebratory press conference...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

YNHH’s Borgstrom Announces Retirement

Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom plans to retire next spring, and will be replaced in the regional hospital system’s top role by current YNHH President and former Hospital of Saint Raphael CEO Christopher O’Connor. Borgstrom and O’Connor made that changing-of-the-guard announcement Wednesday afternoon during a virtual Zoomed press...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
New Haven, CT
Sports
New Haven Independent

New Apts. Eyed For Long Wharf, Heights

A Long Wharf-based developer plans to build up to 500 new apartments along the underused waterfront in a bid to make good on the city’s long-sought redevelopment plans for the area. That development pitch is detailed in a proposed zoning amendment submitted as a communication last week to the Board...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Spoken Word Keeps Dixwell “Lit”

In a Dixwell parking lot, literature came to life and spoken words about loss, faith, injustice, family, and self-love filled the air. Those words were heard Saturday and Sunday at the second annual Elm City Lit Fest behind the Stetson Library on Dixwell Avenue. More than 100 community members joined...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

BBQ, Bumps & Bullets: A CMT Snapshot

Old potholes are plaguing Seneca Road. New bike lanes are popping up on Yale Avenue. Persistent wood smoke is clouding over Cleveland Road. And gunfire is rattling South Genesee Street. That street-level snapshot of life in Westville and West Hills came into focus during the latest monthly meeting of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Policeapp Com#The Ralph Walker Ice Rink#Fair Haven
New Haven Independent

At Fair Haven Meeting, 100+ Call For Action vs. Rising Crime

Top police brass, city officials, and residents gathered in Fair Haven on Friday night to discuss community solutions to the city’s increased gun violence. They met in the cafeteria of the Family Academy for Multilingual Exploration, just blocks away from a Tuesday non-fatal shooting at the Grand Cafe on East Pearl Street. It was one of a string of five shootings in four days, three of which were fatal, drawing out emotions of fear and frustration for those gathered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Haven Independent

55-Year Union Station Deal Detailed

A proposed new 55-year deal between the city and state would see New Haven stay in control of Union Station for the next half century — along with the development of 600 new parking spaces, an “intermodal center” for bus riders, and improved retail options at the local transit hub, all depending on the availability of state, federal and private funds.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Man, 27, Shot Dead; 3rd Homicide In 4 Days

Someone shot 27-year-old Trequon Lawrence to death Wednesday night, New Haven’s third homicide in just four days. Lawrence was inside a blue Genesis G80 sedan when he was shot some time after 8 p.m. at Newhall and Division Street, according to people familiar with the incident. No one else was in the car.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Playground Protection Quest Stalls In Dwight

The Dwight Community Management Team tabled a proposal to prohibit the city from ever giving up the only public park in a neighborhood — out of a concern that such a policy might interfere with the city’s legally-contested sale of Kensington Playground to an affordable housing developer. That was the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
New Haven Independent

Canvass Spotlights Fair Haven Violence

Salsa’s owner Luis Palomino has seen the recent rise in Fair Haven gun violence instill fear in neighbors and workers alike—as well as drive away customers who would otherwise be eager to stay, sit down and eat at his popular Grand Avenue Mexican restaurant. Palomino offered that local business owner’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Campaigns Go To The Dogs

“If we can’t agree on the puppies, what can we agree on?”. Independent Hamden Legislative Council candidate Jay Kaye posed that question while standing outside of a bar where animal rights advocate organization “Gimme Shelter” was hosting a fundraiser. A political fundraiser. The fundraiser took place this past Friday night...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Abdussabur: Declare Violence Emergency

Hours after New Haven already matched its 2020 homicide rate for 2021, alder candidate and retired police Sgt. Shafiq Abdussabur called on the governor to declare a state of emergency related to gun violence in the city. Abdussabur, who is running unopposed as the Democratic candidate for the Beaver Hills...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

A&I Goes Beyond Summer

The International Festival of Arts and Ideas is taking over the New Haven Green again — for Labor Day weekend. The event, called “Vaccination & Vibes,” will feature two evenings of music, dance, and poetry that draw from talent in New Haven and elsewhere. It marks the A&I organization’s continued work in creating deeper connections with the New Haven community than it has in the past. Under the direction of Executive Director Shelley Quiala — who last August took the reins from co-directors Liz Fisher and Tom Griggs — the Labor Day weekend events are also A&I’s very public foray into throwing events outside of June, and even outside of the May-June summer programming it held this year.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Flooding, Gas Odors Close 2 Schools

Two separate problems led to early dismissal Thursday at two New Haven public schools in the wake of the remnants of Hurricane Ida sweeping through the state.. Flooding led to the closure of the New Haven Adult Education Center on Ella Grasso Boulevard. “The building is expected to be closed tomorrow; however, students will attend classes on the Riverside campus,” schools spokesperson Justin Harmon reported in a release.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

State Honors 2 New Haven Arts Heroes

Two New Haven “arts heroes” got their due Wednesday night — in the form of statewide recognition of their contributions to Connecticut culture. Lucy Gellman and Kim Weston received those honors during the latest annual Connecticut Arts Hero Awards, held in downtown Hartford at the Infinity Music Hall & Bistro on Front Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy