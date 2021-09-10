Injured reserve not being considered yet for 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw, says Kyle Shanahan

Week 1 has been tough sledding for Kyle Shanahan as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Since taking over in 2017, the 49ers have won only one game under Shanahan, which was in 2019 against the Buccaneers. Even in that win, the 49ers were uninspiring to say the least, especially on offense. If it wasn’t for the mistakes of Jameis Winston, the 49ers probably do not leave Tampa Bay with a win.

