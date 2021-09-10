Injured reserve not being considered yet for 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw, says Kyle Shanahan
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after today's practice and provided an update on Javon Kinlaw. The second-year defensive tackle has been dealing with a setback in his knee, an injury that occurred on December 20, 2020, against the Dallas Cowboys and forced him to miss the last two games of the season.
