Barkley (knee) is "gearing up to play Week 1" against the Broncos and is "very close" to being cleared, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport didn't comment on expectations for Barkley's Week 1 role, instead saying that we should see the running back on the field "in some form or fashion" for the season opener. The running back seems to have cleared every hurdle on schedule since he was removed from the PUP list Aug. 9, returning to full-team drills at the end of August before taking contact for the first time last Thursday. The Giants still will want to see him complete a full practice this week, but all signs point to Barkley playing Week 1, even if it isn't in his usual role with 80-plus percent of offensive snaps.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO