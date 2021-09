George Bud Kautz, who grew up on a farm in Atchison County and lived most of his life in Atchison, Kansas, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021. He was 88 years old, born on Jan. 15, 1933. His family was with him throughout his life and at the time his life here on Earth ended. George passed as he lived his life, surrounded by his three girls and JoAnn, his high school sweetheart and spouse of 67 years.