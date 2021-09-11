Shuttered Venues Are Suing the SBA Over Grant Denials

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With all the talk about student loan forgiveness, criminals see a golden opportunity to scam students and their families. State officials are warning of a surge in these scams throughout the state. Over 44 million Americans — one out of eight of us — have student loans with a debt of over $1.7 trillion, averaging over $30,000 per person. Talk of loan forgiveness in Washington is welcome news. “Criminals scan headlines to figure out ways they can convince Pennsylvanians and people all over the United States that something they’re offering is legitimate,” says Katrina Boyer with the Pennsylvania Department...

