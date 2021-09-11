CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shuttered Venues Are Suing the SBA Over Grant Denials

By Taylor Mims
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenues who are were denied federal funding under the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program are taking their cases to court. The Small Business Administration and SBA administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman are now facing multiple lawsuits over the program, which was signed into law last December to help independent live entertainment businesses that have been shutdown due to the pandemic. Since finally opening the application portal for the grants on April 26, the SBA has distributed $9.5 billion to more than 12,000 companies -- but also denied more than 4,500 applications.

