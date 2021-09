It's an embarrassment of riches as far as new music goes this week. Colombian reggaeton luminary J Balvin has an epic collection of two-dozen new tracks called JOSE. The rapper, actor and activist Common is back with a follow-up to last year's incredible A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1; A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 picks up where the first installment left off, with stirring poetry on love, hope and encouragement for anyone struggling to be human. The rapper AZ has an album sequel as well — Doe or Die II — that comes more than 25 years after the first installment dropped. Kacey Musgraves documents the highs and lows of recovering from a crushing divorce on her latest, Star-Crossed.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO