Arts & Culture: Young Artist Ben Tuck

Charles Cody Wilds – Vocals; Josh Bailey – Guitar; Austin Roberts – Guitar; Jared Webb – Bass; Jose Couvertier – Drums. Revision, Revised started in 2014, formed from various local band members coming together after the MySpace mainstream emo culture boom in the late 2010s. Starting off as a metalcore band on our first album, which was recorded by Grammy-nominated producer Joey Sturgis, “Dead Icons” was released in 2016 and was reissued as a deluxe edition in early 2018. Moving out of our initial style in 2019, we focused more on being a hard rock band instead of a pure metalcore band, while still featuring parts in each song that showcase our early sound. As vocalist Charles Cody Wilds started becoming more of a clean singing vocalist, we focused on creating a more mainstream sound for their upcoming album for early 2022, which was produced by Billboard Chartibg Producer Lee Albrecht. The first single off that album “Call Of The Haunted” was released earlier this year and is closing in on 50,000 streams on Spotify and gathered national press from magazines such as Revolver and online publications Lambgoat, New Fury Media. These Publications have stated that the band has a certain uniqueness with their heavy sections of the song while also nailing the vocal styles of mainstream bands like Bring Me The Horizon and Linkin Park. Currently, we won a contest in July against 128 other artists to make the final four for a chance to play main stage with Metallica at this years Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Florida.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO