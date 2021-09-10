CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts & Culture: Young Artist Ben Tuck

Cover picture for the articleBen Tuck is talented beyond his years. Looking at these paintings, one would think that the artist had been painting for years, perfecting their skills. But Ben has been creating these amazing works since only twelve years of age. He is now fourteen years old and enjoys painting very much. His artistic journey began in 2018 while he was looking through painting tutorials on YouTube. “I came across Bob Ross videos, and I liked them,” explains Ben.

