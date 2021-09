Get to know all about the top 10 richest NBA players here. There is no denying in the fact that modern-day sports leagues are multinational businesses. Be it the NBA, where majority of the players are guaranteed contracts over $1 Milliona annually. Not only that, marquee players also get worldwide marketing supports via leading brands. Justifying the same, because of the lucrative offers the NBA League is known to be the most influential in the world.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO