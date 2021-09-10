CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-TSX adds to weekly decline as financials retreat

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds investors quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* TSX ends down 72.21 points, or 0.4%, at 20,633.06

* Financials and industrials both fall 0.3%

* Materials group ends 0.7% lower

* Uranium producer Cameco Corp jumps to 10-year high

TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index on Friday fell for a fourth day as declines for the financial services and industrial sectors offset gains for uranium shares, with investors bracing for a seasonally weak period for the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 72.21 points, or 0.4%, at 20,633.06, extending a string of declines since Tuesday when the market notched a record intraday high of 20,897.57.

For the week, the TSX was down 0.9%

“I think we are taking a pause,” said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management. “We are also coming into a season where we often see seasonal weakness in the market.”

The financial services sector, which accounts for about 30% of the Toronto market’s valuation, and the industrials group both fell 0.3%.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was down 0.7% as gold prices fell but shares of uranium producers added to recent gains.

“There are funds targeting the uranium market to try and corner the market, which is creating a short squeeze with limited supply of uranium on the open market,” said Matt Manara, a portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.

Cameco Corp shares rose to the highest since March 2011, ending up 6.8%, while Denison Mines Corp advanced 11.2%.

Data showed that Canada’s economy posted strong jobs growth in August and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which could boost Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s hopes for reelection later this month. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

Comments / 0

FXStreet.com

Weekly economic & financial commentary

Data released this week generally showed a stronger economy in August than many expected in the wake of surging COVID cases. Retail sales jumped 0.7%, defying expectations for a decline, and consumer price inflation came in better than expected, with the factors that boosted price growth this summer weighing on the index in August.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Lincoln Financial stock rallies after $9.4 billion reinsurance agreement

Shares of Lincoln Financial Group rallied 4.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the insurer announced an agreement with Resolution Life subsidiary Security Life of Denver Insurance Co., to reinsure about $9.4 billion of executive benefit and universal life reserves. Lincoln said it expects proceeds of $1.2 billion from the deal, with $900 million of the proceeds earmarked for share repurchases to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022. "We are pleased to announce this transaction, which we expect to be highly accretive to EPS, expand ROE and maintain our overall high-quality business mix," said Lincoln Chief Executive Dennis Glass. The stock has run up 32.3% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has gained 14.4% and the S&P 500 has advanced 19.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Diamondback Energy's stock surges after analyst touts new $2 billion buyback plan

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. charged up 4.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas company announced a new $2 billion stock repurchase program. The company said late Thursday that the new buyback program was part of the acceleration of its plan to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in the fourth quarter, given strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, as a time of that the macro backdrop is supportive. Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum said the move is "notable," given the company has beat production and capital expenditure expectations for both the first and second quarters. He also said that the company introduced the concept of future use of variable dividends as a return mechanism, once the expected return on share repurchases is below the company's cost of capital. Deckelbaum reiterated the outperform rating on the stock and the $108 price target, which implies a 35% gain off Thursday's closing price of $80.07. The stock has lost 7.9% over the past three months through Thursday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has declined 8.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.0%.
STOCKS
