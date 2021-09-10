Upper Thumb adds 47 COVID cases, two deaths Friday

The Upper Thumb saw an increase of 47 confirmed COVID cases and two deaths in the state report released Friday. Tuscola County led the numbers with an increase of 30 new confirmed cases and one death. That brought the county's totals since the pandemic began to 5,219 confirmed cases and 167 deaths. The county also had a 14.58% positivity rate to lead the three Upper Thumb counties based on 21 positive tests out of 144 conducted.