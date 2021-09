Today there is so much to be freaked out about in our world! Obviously COVID, but also crime, gun violence, carjackings, over the top severe weather, the anniversary of 9/11, can I still get my expired drivers license renewed without taking the test again, will the Bears be any good this year (I know…too soon right)? OK, I’m getting silly, but I know people who have depression and anxiety, panic attacks and the fear of even going out. Not a good way to go through life! It can ruin relationships! Hey IT IS a scary world out there, but I found an author who says anxiety can be good and you can benefit from it. Interested? Read below.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO