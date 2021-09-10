CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Investment firm P10 readies New York listing -sources

By David French
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Reuters) - P10 Holdings Inc is planning a listing in New York, the latest alternative asset manager to do so amid a rally in the stocks of such investment firms, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

P10 shares already trade on an over-the-counter trading platform of OTC Markets Group Inc, assigning it a market value of about $740 million. P10 wants to list on the New York Stock Exchange to boost its profile and allow major funds to invest in it, the sources said.

P10 could announce the listing plans later this month, according to the sources. It is seeking to raise capital in the listing, which is expected to take place in October, the sources said. It will aim for a valuation of more than $1 billion, the sources added.

The sources requested anonymity because the listing preparations are confidential. P10 did not respond to a request for comment. It had written to its shareholders last month that it was “looking to uplist onto a national exchange.”

The Dallas-based firm focuses on lower-middle market deals in areas such as private equity, venture capital and private credit, and operates four divisions that include RCP Advisors and TrueBridge Capital Partners. It held $14.2 billion of fee-paying assets under management as of June 30, according to its latest financial statement.

Around 82% of its shares are held by company insiders, according to August’s shareholder letter.

Shares of major buyout firms have soared this year, with Blackstone Inc almost doubling in value and KKR & Co Inc more than 50% higher, as low interest rates and a surge in corporate valuations boosted their financing ability and value of their holdings.

Other asset managers currently exploring going public include L Catterton and TPG. Antin Infrastructure Partners said last week it was looking to launch an IPO on Euronext Paris.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

Bram Berkowitz mainly writes in the financials bureau covering the banking sector. Prior to The Motley Fool, he wrote about and covered community and regional banks in New England for The Warren Group. Amazon has never looked stronger, and it's built to win the future. U.S. Bancorp survived Berkshire Hathaway's...
STOCKS
theridgewoodblog.net

New Jersey Bureau of Securities Orders Cryptocurrency Firm Celsius to Halt the Offer and Sale of Unregistered Interest-Bearing Investments

Ridgewood NJ, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck today announced that the Bureau of Securities is taking action to protect investors from sales of unregistered securities in the form of interest-earning cryptocurrency products by ordering a Hoboken-based cryptocurrency firm to stop offering and selling those products. The Bureau’s Summary Cease...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MarketWatch

Nextdoor to start trading on NYSE after merger with SPAC closes

Nextdoor Inc. will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange as soon as it’s acquired by special purpose acquisition company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB) the companies said Friday. Back in July , the neighborhood social-media company and the SPAC said they were merging in a deal that would value Nextdoor at $4.3 billion. At the close of the deal, the SPAC will delist from the Nasdaq and shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., under the ticker symbol “KIND,” on the NYSE. While an exact time for the close of the deal was not given, the companies said that Nextdoor will hold its first investor day on Monday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wedbush upgrades Silicon Valley Bank to outperform

Wedbush Securities analyst David J. Chiaverini on Friday upgraded SVB Financial Group to outperform from neutral and raised the bank's 12-month price target to $700 a share from $600 a share. Chiaverini said the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank is positioned to benefit from its favorable business mix as well as interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. "SIVB has reported several consecutive blowout quarters, driven by its emphasis on banking the innovation economy, especially the tech and life sciences industries, which have thrived throughout the pandemic," he said. Wedbush Securities expects multiple rate hikes, which will potentially benefit the bank. It's also poised to gain from its acquisition of Boston Private as well as new hires in the technology banking space. Wedbush now expects three 25 basis point rate hikes each in late 2022 and 2023 from the Fed. Shares of SVB closed at $608.45 on Thursday, The stock has risen 57% so far this year, compared to an increase of 28% in the Financial Select SPDR Fund .
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpg Capital#Investment Firm#Ipo#P10 Holdings Inc#Otc Markets Group Inc#Blackstone Inc#Kkr Co Inc#L Catterton#Euronext Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
MarketWatch

DoorDash stock surges toward a record, after BofA analyst raises target to a Street high $255

Shares of DoorDash Inc. ran up 5.5% in midday trading Thursday, putting them on track for a record close, after BofA Securities analyst Michael McGovern turned bullish, saying the food-delivery app is succeeding in a growing market for non-restaurant deliveries. McGovern raised his rating to buy from neutral, and boosted his price target to $255 from $190. The new target is now the highest of the 21 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "We expect non-restaurant ordering to help mitigate much of the post-pandemic drop in restaurant ordering, with numerous new partnerships underscoring DoorDash's strong position in the sector," McGovern wrote...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Great Western Bancorp's stock soars on buyout deal with First Interstate valued at $2.0 billion

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc. soared 11.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the South Dakota-based bank announced an agreement to be acquired by Montana-based First Interstate BancSystem Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at $2.0 billion. Under terms of the deal, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 First Interstate shares for each Great Western share they own. First Interstate's stock was still inactive in the premarket. Based on Wednesday's stock closing prices, the deal terms value Great Western shares at $35.655 each, or a 24.7% premium. First Interstate said it expects the deal, which is expected to...
STOCKS
petproductnews.com

Petmate Acquired by Investment Firm

Platinum Equity has acquired Petmate, a maker of pet products sold through a wide range of retail partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Petmate was founded in 1959 as Doskocil Manufacturing with a singular focus on providing safe pet transportation, resulting in the development of the industry’s first dog kennel, according to company officials. Today the company manufactures, sources and markets a diverse product line that includes plastic and wire pet kennels, dog houses, toys, food storage, bedding, treats and chews, and other pet-related products and accessories.
PET SERVICES
KEYT

Billionaire Cohen to invest in new crypto trading firm Radkl

NEW YORK (AP) — A cryptocurrency company launched by partners of a major Wall Street trading firm has snagged the support of billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen. The hedge-fund manager and owner of the New York Mets has agreed in principle to invest in Radkl, a crypto trading firm, though the deal is not final. The company is being launched by partners of GTS, a firm that trades as much as a billion shares of U.S. stocks on a given day. Radkl, which is pronounced like “radical,” plans to trade across cryptocurrency coins and exchanges. It’s the latest foray by big names from the traditional financial world into crypto.
STOCKS
PennLive.com

Cumberland County bank sells subsidiary to New York firm

A Camp Hill financial institution that provides banking services to banks has sold a subsidiary. Atlantic Community Bankers Bank, which provides correspondent banking, lending, investment, and treasury management services to community financial institutions, has sold ACBB-Bits LLC, the bank’s telecommunications and network services provider subsidiary, to New Era Technology Inc.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Reuters

Reuters

184K+
Followers
208K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy