'Lucifer' Season 6: Showrunners Break Down Emotional Netflix Series Finale
This post contains spoilers for the series finale of Lucifer on Netflix and will discuss major plot points from the end of the series. The dramatic fantasy series Lucifer came to an end this week after finding new life on Netflix, and fans of the series were thrilled at the happy endings that their favorite characters got. Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is happily helping souls in Hell find peace so they can also go to Heaven, Chloe (Lauren German) lives out her life on earth with their daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) before joining Lucifer in Hell for eternity -- in a good way! Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve (Inbar Lavi) get married, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) becomes God, and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) reunites with Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) in Heaven.popculture.com
