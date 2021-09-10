CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Lucifer' Season 6: Showrunners Break Down Emotional Netflix Series Finale

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains spoilers for the series finale of Lucifer on Netflix and will discuss major plot points from the end of the series. The dramatic fantasy series Lucifer came to an end this week after finding new life on Netflix, and fans of the series were thrilled at the happy endings that their favorite characters got. Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is happily helping souls in Hell find peace so they can also go to Heaven, Chloe (Lauren German) lives out her life on earth with their daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) before joining Lucifer in Hell for eternity -- in a good way! Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve (Inbar Lavi) get married, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) becomes God, and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) reunites with Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) in Heaven.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

At the premiere of Lucifer, Tom Ellis said goodbye to the series with an emotional and unpublished video

It’s the end! Netflix premiered the sixth and final season of Lucifer which consists of ten exciting and controversial episodes. Tom Ellis, once again in the role of the protagonist, gives an unexpected turn to his character and completely changes his way of being. New challenges and a totally unexpected plot are what prevail in this final edition.
TV SERIES
KTLA.com

Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt chats about final season of ‘Lucifer’

Lesley-Ann Brandt says shooting her final scenes for “Lucifer” was an emotional experience. The show was initially canceled before it came back to Netflix for a final season. The last season of “Lucifer” will be available on Netflix Friday. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sept....
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Teases Emotional Series Finale

After six seasons, Supergirl is coming to an end on The CW and now that the Arrowverse series is back in full swing after an extended break, fans and cast are both preparing for the end of the long-running series. According to Chyler Leigh, who plays Alex Danvers/Sentinel, the final episodes of the series are emotional and she suggests that fans have tissues — among other supplies — at the ready when it comes time to say goodbye.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ellis
Person
Tricia Helfer
Person
Kevin Alejandro
Person
Brianna Hildebrand
Person
Lauren German
Person
Joe Henderson
Person
Inbar Lavi
ComicBook

Lucifer Fans Respond to the Series Finale

Last week, Lucifer came to a close on Netflix after six seasons between the Fox network and the streamer. The series, which began on Fox and ran there for three years before being cancelled, then revived for another three at Netflix, developed a cult (no pun intended) following on network TV before broadening out its base to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Along the way, regardless of the audience size, fans have remained committed to the show and its characters, which has made the process of saying goodbye in the week since the final episode dropped painful for some.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Lucifer': Tom Ellis and Cast on Possible Movie or Spinoff Following Series Finale (Exclusive)

The sixth and final season of Lucifer hits Netflix on Friday and the cast is already looking ahead to the possibility of reprising their roles in the future. ET's Katie Krause chatted virtually with Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside and Aimee Garcia ahead of the premiere, and they all have strong opinions on whether or not they'd like to revisit their characters if the opportunity arose.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Reveals How Many Seasons She Wants the Series to Run

Adaptations of comic book narratives come in all shapes and sizes, with a series like AMC's The Walking Dead concluding with its upcoming eleventh season, while HBO's Watchmen was billed as a limited event, with no subsequent seasons in sight. For the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's Y: The Last Man, showrunner Eliza Clark hopes she can split the difference and would like the series to run as many as six seasons to tell her planned narrative. With the comic series running for 60 issues, this could translate to covering roughly 10 issues of the source material a season and one episode per issue. Y: The Last Man premieres on FX on September 13th.
TV SERIES
NBC Chicago

‘Lucifer' Star Promises ‘Good-Slash-Great' Series Finale

After six years, “Lucifer” stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German are kissing goodbye to their devil-and-detective double act. They’ve been solving crimes together on the show that started on Fox, got canceled and rose again (thanks to fan support) on Netflix. The final 10 episodes drop on the streaming service Friday, and the two leads are feeling nostalgic.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Series Finale#Showrunners
epicstream.com

Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Teases Ed's Role in Netflix's Live-Action Series

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Shinchiro Watanabe's neo-noir anime series Cowboy Bebop is one of the most highly-anticipated shows coming this year, and fans are excited to see the iconic characters come to life. Now, the showrunner has addressed questions about one of the show's leads. Edward, an eccentric girl skilled...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Lucifer' stars celebrate release of final season: 'Forever grateful'

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Lucifer cast and crew are celebrating the release of the show's sixth and final season. Netflix shared a video Friday featuring Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Lauren German (Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Rachael Harris (Linda Martin) and Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen).
TV SERIES
Distractify

‘Lucifer’ Series Finale Proves the Title Character Is an Angelic Father (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Lucifer. Turns out, Lucifer Morningstar isn’t the deadbeat father his daughter thought he was. The sixth season of the supernatural Netflix drama Lucifer introduces his progeny as an angel hellbent — pardon the pun — on making Lucifer pay for being an absentee dad. So why does Lucifer abandon Rory, anyway?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Fantasy Island Season 1 Goes Out With a Hell (or Heaven) of a Bang in Finale

Fox’s summer-long stay on Fantasy Island is coming to an end, and its final guest isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet. Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) guest stars in Sunday’s season finale (8/7c) as Jasper, a con artist consumed by the uncertainty of whether he’ll go to heaven or hell when he dies. And as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, he’s got his work cut out for him. Of course, Jasper isn’t the only one whose future remains uncertain, as Fox has yet to officially renew Fantasy Island for a second season. “We’re really high on it and it’s been exciting for us to cross pollinate some of the stars that we have in other series and do other exciting turns on Fantasy Island,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told TVLine’s sister site Deadline earlier this month. “We definitely see a potential second season, and it’s something that we’re talking about now. We’re very pleased with the show, and Liz [Craft] and Sarah [Fain] did a very good job.” Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what’s to come in the Fantasy Island finale, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Manifest Core Cast Returning for Netflix Final Season

Manifest is officially returning for a fourth season, as Netflix renewed the series for a 20-episode final installment to wrap up the story after it was cancelled by NBC. Creator Jeff Rake and his team are going to get to finish the story and resolve all of the cliffhangers set up in that mind-bending Season 3 finale. After sealing the deal to bring the series back from the dead, Netflix moved on securing all of the show's major cast members, most of which will be back for the final season.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Lucifer’: Tom Ellis on What That Final Season Surprise Means for Deckerstar

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, September 14. Back on earth after heading to Heaven, the Devil (Tom Ellis) with daddy issues finds out he’s a...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Lucifer's Rachael Harris talks teary goodbyes and why the success of the Netflix show is really down to fans

The wait is finally over. Lucifer's sixth and final season has landed on Netflix - and Rachael Harris is feeling just as emotional as the rest of us. It's understandable, of course. The incredible actress, who has a list of IMDb credits that put many Hollywood names to shame (123 and counting!), has been playing the hit fantasy crime drama's moral compass, Dr Linda Martin, ever since it launched back in 2016. Although her character may have started out as Lucifer Morningstar's official therapist - and unofficial friend with benefits - she has grown to become more than that over the show's extraordinary six seasons.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy