Browns notes: 'I haven't seen the city so happy': Kareem Hunt revels in great expectations

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA — Kareem Hunt was born in 1995, so all he knows about the Browns’ glory days of the 1980s comes from family recollections, YouTube videos, and television specials. That makes Sunday’s season opener at Kansas City even more special for the running back from Willoughby South High School. The Browns went 11-5 in 2020, made the playoffs for the first time since 2002, and won their first playoff game since Jan. 1, 1995. Now they’re considered Super Bowl contenders.

