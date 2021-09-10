CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg Delivers Tribute to Military to Mark World War II Series Anniversary

Cover picture for the articleLong before Donnie Wahlberg was cast in Blue Bloods, the New Kids on the Block singer's best-known acting role was in the acclaimed HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. The 10-episode series told the story of "Easy Company," a U.S. Army regiment during World War II, with Wahlberg starring as Second Lieutenant Carwood Lipton. Band of Brothers premiered 20 years ago on Sept. 9, 2001, so to mark the anniversary, Wahlberg paid tribute to the real-life soldiers he and his co-stars played on the small screen.

