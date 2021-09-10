'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg Delivers Tribute to Military to Mark World War II Series Anniversary

There’s no shortage of familiar faces over on “Blue Bloods.” Popular actors like Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Donnie Wahlberg star in the police drama on CBS. As of now, fans are gearing up for season 12 of the series. Writers for the show are looking to bring more drama and action to the series and are doing so with several new guest stars making an appearance. The new season is premiering on Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The first episode of the season is called “Hate is Hate.”

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO