10 things that made us smile this week

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
Upworthy
 8 days ago

Another week of 2021 in the books...and now we're fully into September. Holy moly, how did that happen? Pandemic time is so wild.

Another week means another chance for us to counter the doom-and-gloom headlines with some simple rays of sunshine. Need a reason to smile? Here are 10 of them.

Enjoy.

1. This story of quick-thinking generosity on 9/11 is a reminder of the goodness of ordinary people.

Mercedes Martinez shared a story on Twitter about how her dad rented the biggest van he could find just before his flight was grounded on 9/11 because he knew people were going to be stranded. He ended up driving seven scared strangers from Omaha to Denver, took them straight to their front doors, and refused to accept any payment. She wants to find the people he helped. Read the full story here and follow her thread here for updates.


2. A WWII veteran got to meet the girl who wrote him a letter in the third grade, which he's kept with him for 12 years.

Frank Grasberger has been wishing he could meet Dashauna Priest for more than a decade. Priest wrote a letter thanking a WWII veteran for their service in third grade, and Grasberger has kept it as his most prized possession ever since. Priest surprised the 94-year-old with a visit, and the whole story is purely heartwarming. Read the full story here .

WWII veteran meets woman who wrote him thank-you letter 12 years ago youtu.be

3. Check out these awesome notes left on students' desks in a mystery classroom "sneak attack."

You never know the power a simple note of encouragement can have, and these messages are so uplifting. Showing up at your desk and seeing "OMG TURN DOWN YOUR AWESOMENESS" or "YOU ARE A SUPERFLY SUCCESS MACHINE" would make anyone's day. Love this.

4. Teaching staff chipped in to help the school's head custodian get a car and his reaction is priceless.

Generous surprises never get old, and seeing Mr. Chris's joy and gratitude upon finding out the car belongs to him is no exception.

5. This big brother surprises his brother every day with a different costume at the bus stop.

Aww. How fun is this?

6. These big brothers racing to greet their toddler little sister after school is just pure love.

This little girl is soooo lucky. It doesn't get sweeter than this.

7. This doggo's relationship with their bed is a whole mood.

This pup seems super excited about going somewhere, and it's hilarious when you see where that somewhere is. Totally get it, pooch. At the end of a long day, when you've got some freshly washed sheets, and the bed is calling to you...yeah.

8. Who knew the naming of birds could be so dang funny?

I tell you, I HOWLED. Click the right arrow to scroll through. It's so worth it for the commentary and the names.

9. Speaking of animals and comedy, the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists are here and LOL.

Nature is a talented comedian, and these funny wildlife photos highlight some of its best material.


10. When all else fails, watch a pair of otters take a bath and try not to smile.

I mean, you can't. It's literally impossible. This level of cuteness is irresistible.

See? Impossible.

If you've enjoyed these bright little beams, pass them along. The more light we spread, the better we'll be able to see the goodness and joy all around us.

