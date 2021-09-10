CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way launches “Give Hope Change Lives” annual campaign

By Pat Byington
Bham Now
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) launched the “Give Hope Change Lives’ 2021 Annual Campaign. Hosted by children’s book author and stand-up comedian Eunice Elliott, the virtual event featured presentations by Doug Coltharp, this year’s Campaign Chair, and Coach Sam Green, a volunteer leader with the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club and United Way Bold Goals Campaign. The kickoff was live streamed to groups in Shelby, Walker, St. Clair counties.

