United Way launches “Give Hope Change Lives” annual campaign
This week, United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) launched the “Give Hope Change Lives’ 2021 Annual Campaign. Hosted by children’s book author and stand-up comedian Eunice Elliott, the virtual event featured presentations by Doug Coltharp, this year’s Campaign Chair, and Coach Sam Green, a volunteer leader with the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club and United Way Bold Goals Campaign. The kickoff was live streamed to groups in Shelby, Walker, St. Clair counties.bhamnow.com
