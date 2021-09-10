CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

We remember: 20 years later, Dan River Region residents share thoughts on the day of terror

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI grew up in Mt. Hermon and Blairs and attended Chatham High School. After I graduated from the College of William & Mary, I moved to New York to get a job in publishing. In 2001, I was a junior executive at The Economist magazine. I was at my desk in midtown Manhattan on the morning of Sept. 11. I was listening to WNYC — the New York Public Radio station — when I learned from the broadcast that a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. I walked upstairs to the editorial department to switch on a television, and watched live as the second plane hit. I remember instantly the recognition that this was no accident.

