The Card Counter Has Its Finger on the Pulse of America
“In my lonesome aberration,” croons a voice on the soundtrack of Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter. The phrase returns throughout the film like a self-defeating mantra, but for Schrader, there is nothing aberrant about loneliness. For 45 years, the writer-director has presented a rotating gallery of alienated young men seeking righteousness, from Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle to Ethan Hawke’s activist priest in 2017’s First Reformed. Along the way, he found collaborators in characters as disparate as Jake LaMotta (Raging Bull), Yukio Mishima (Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters), and Jesus Christ (The Last Temptation of Christ). They have so much in common: Most of them like to sit at desks and document their thoughts, and several of them try to save young innocent blondes from corruption. Still, the reiteration never grows tiresome. Each time, Schrader digs into his themes with the zeal of a young artist trying to make sense of the world, never getting any closer to an answer but still finding meaning in the questions.washingtoncitypaper.com
