He died in the Towers. In a Manhattan synagogue, his legacy continues to grow.
Jeffrey Wiener was a quiet man, with an unforgettable presence. He and his wife, Heidi, weren’t parents. But every Saturday morning, he could be found in the Junior Congregation of Manhattan’s Brotherhood Synagogue, a program that teaches children to lead Shabbat services. Wiener would lend his voice to their efforts. As the children learned to recite Ashrei, the Amidah, the Mourner’s Kaddish, he chanted with them, and guided them.forward.com
