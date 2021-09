My first experience with “Friday Night Lights” as an adult was in 2006. It was a week of record-low temperatures while I was around 39 weeks pregnant. With little to no awareness of the goings on at Edmonds Stadium, I had just been admitted to what was then Stevens Hospital to have my first baby. During my pitocin-fueled contractions I was doing my best to find a “focal point,” a suggestion made in my birthing class (though I maintain I use the breathing taught in that class more in parenting and life than I did that night) to manage the pain as I awaited my epidural. Being that I didn’t have something as a focal point – Lamaze.org suggests pictures of loved ones or your favorite beach or “whatever brings you peace and happiness when you gaze at it” — I used the lights at Edmonds Stadium.

