Preston unlikely to qualify for disaster assistance

KINGWOOD — It’s unlikely Preston County will get any kind of disaster assistance funding for flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week. To get a federal disaster declaration for the state, about $2.7 million in damages would have to be shown, Preston Office of Emergency Management/911 Assistant Director Justin Wolfe told the county commission Tuesday. “And the county threshold is usually around $128,000. So I don’t think there’s any chance to meet either one of those.”