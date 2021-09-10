CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Preston unlikely to qualify for disaster assistance

By Kathy Plum STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGWOOD — It’s unlikely Preston County will get any kind of disaster assistance funding for flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week. To get a federal disaster declaration for the state, about $2.7 million in damages would have to be shown, Preston Office of Emergency Management/911 Assistant Director Justin Wolfe told the county commission Tuesday. “And the county threshold is usually around $128,000. So I don’t think there’s any chance to meet either one of those.”

www.wvnews.com

