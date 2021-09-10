CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weirdness of Stumbling Upon 9/11 Memorials in Pokémon Go

By Marissa Martinelli
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after Pokémon Go launched in 2016, as giddy players rushed out into their communities to catch virtual monsters and Hillary Clinton urged voters to “Pokémon Go to the polls,” the game made headlines for the very worst of reasons: Players were finding Pokéstops, a major source of loot, at the official 9/11 Memorial in New York City, among other sensitive landmarks. “Never Forget to Play Pokémon Go at the 9/11 Memorial,” mocked Gothamist, and the New York Post quoted scandalized visitors remarking on how inappropriate it was.

