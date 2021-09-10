The Weirdness of Stumbling Upon 9/11 Memorials in Pokémon Go

We went to Cashmere in 2015 looking for aplets and cotlets — and were surprised to discover this amazing memorial at a riverside park. “The Spirit of America Memorial is an interactive and educational tribute, honoring both the victims and those who risked their lives during the September 11, 2001 tragedy. The Spirit of America 9/11 Memorial recognizes the unprecedented day of terrorist attacks in the U.S. that brought the nation together and garnered support from around the world. Almost 3,000 citizens died, with much of the nation watching live coverage of the horror, as 19 terrorists deliberately crashed two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, another into the Pentagon and a fourth into a Pennsylvania field, the latter having been diverted from its intended Washington, D.C. target. The Memorial pays tribute to the 2,606 who died in New York, 125 who died at the Pentagon, 44 who died in Pennsylvania, as well as the thousands of survivors, and all those affected—from emergency workers to citizens—who reached out in the midst of the aftermath with compassion, courage and touching acts of kindness. It is also meant to be a lasting tribute to the men and women who serve our country and for future generations so that we may never forget.”

CASHMERE, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO