Nail art is my favorite way to express myself with beauty — just see my Explore page on Instagram as proof — but I don't get intricately decorated manicures all that often. The reason: it's not exactly budget-friendly. That means 90 percent of my manicures are the kind I can do at home sitting in front of my TV with my random assortment of nail polish colors. This is fine — I'm pretty good at painting neatly and making the final result close to professional looking — but occasionally I get bored and want something a tad more special. That's how I ended up ordering a silicone nail stamp on Amazon with two-day shipping, after coming across the viral TikTok hack using one.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO