Browns notes: 'I haven't seen the city so happy': Kareem Hunt revels in great expectations

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You’re sure to hear it quite a bit between now and Sunday afternoon: Bill Belichick is 21-6 with the Patriots when facing rookie quarterbacks. It’s relevant, of course, with the Patriots set to face No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the New York Jets this weekend. The general idea behind the constant repetition of this statistic is the suggestion that Belichick — the best football mind of his generation, and maybe ever — toys with inexperienced opposing passers so badly that only the best of the best can pass the test of beating Belichick early...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO