Kim Kardashian 'not ok' after son Saint breaks his arm

Kim Kardashian said she's "not ok" after her son, Saint, broke his arm "in a few places."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum , 40, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share the news that her 5-year-old, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, injured himself earlier in the day.

"Who do you think cried more today?" she wrote alongside a photo of Saint in a wheelchair. "I'm not ok."

"Poor baby," Kardashian wrote alongside another photo, this time showing him with his arm in a cast.

It is unclear how Saint sustained the injury.

In addition to Saint, Kardashian shares three more children with West, including daughter North, 8; daughter Chicago, 3; and son Psalm, 2.

Having wed in 2014, the SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the "Donda" rapper, 44, in February.