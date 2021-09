The Delta variant has resulted in a significant surge in cases across the country, but the damage has not been spread evenly. Over the past couple months, some states have seen cases skyrocket, crushing previous records from last winter's surge before vaccinations began, while other states seem to have escaped the worst of Delta's wrath. But as cases in some of the hardest hit states plateau or decline, experts warn that the surge isn't over yet.

