Preston County, WV

Preston County COVID cases continue to increase

By Theresa Marthey STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGWOOD — Preston County continues to see a large increase of COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the county has seen 168 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week. Thirty of the cases are school-age children. “Over the past...

