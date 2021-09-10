CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League clubs 'agree they will defy FIFA and PLAY their "banned" stars this weekend' after Brazil refused to back down on blocking players who weren't released for internationals

Cover picture for the articlePremier League clubs are reportedly planning to ignore FIFA's demands not to play their 'banned' South and Central American players in matches this weekend. There are 11 players due to be suspended from playing this weekend by FIFA after they failed to appear for their international sides when their clubs refused to send them to red-list countries.

The Independent

Premier League clubs ‘nervous’ over internationals after Brazil-Argentina ‘mess’, says Aston Villa CEO

Premier League clubs have been left feeling “incredibly nervous” following the growing complications surrounding international call-ups and the remarkable scenes which saw Brazil and Argentina’s World Cup qualifier halted due to a row over quarantine rules, according to Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow. The match was stopped after four Argentinian Premier League players - Villa’s Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso - were accused of breaking travel restrictions to play in the match by Brazilian health authorities. Villa had allowed Buendia and Martinez to play in Argentina’s first two fixtures of the international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

World Cup qualifier in Brazil is abandoned after public health officials storm pitch to DETAIN four Argentina players - who all play in the Premier League - for 'dodging quarantine' by failing to say they flew in from Britain

There were barely nine minutes on the clock when Argentina walked from the pitch never to return and a World Cup qualifier long riddled with tension and intrigue plumbed new depths of farce. Brazilian public health agents and federal police officers were milling around on the touchline seemingly trying to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Central American#South American
chatsports.com

Premier League: Clubs 'need to know' if Brazil players are suspended

The six Premier League clubs who refused to release players for Brazil's World Cup qualifiers "need to be told" if they are suspended this weekend. European Clubs' Association chief executive Charlie Marshall said clubs need to know in the next 24 hours "if they can play their Brazilians or not".
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Eight Brazilian players to be barred from playing in Premier League this weekend

Eight Brazilian players at Premier League clubs are set to be barred from playing this weekend over a refusal to release them for international duty. The PA news agency understands that the Brazilian football federation (CBF) has written to FIFA asking that an automatic restriction be placed on the players from appearing for their clubs between September 10 and 14.
PREMIER LEAGUE
