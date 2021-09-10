Premier League clubs 'agree they will defy FIFA and PLAY their "banned" stars this weekend' after Brazil refused to back down on blocking players who weren't released for internationals
Premier League clubs are reportedly planning to ignore FIFA's demands not to play their 'banned' South and Central American players in matches this weekend. There are 11 players due to be suspended from playing this weekend by FIFA after they failed to appear for their international sides when their clubs refused to send them to red-list countries.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0