The Missouri football team had a lackluster showing against Central Michigan. Now the Tigers are an underdog against the Kentucky Wildcats. Things weren’t exactly pretty for the Missouri football team when the Tigers hosted the Central Michigan Chippewas. While Mizzou did end up getting a decent win over Central Michigan, the Tigers were definitely tested by the Chippewas in a game that they should have been able to win with ease.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO