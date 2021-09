LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Everyone remembers where they were on September 11, 2001, but for one Arkansas man, he's got a different perspective than the rest of us. "I had just graduated college in May of '01. My first job out of college was going to be a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley. That required three weeks of training in New York which was started September 10th." Adam Staples, an Arkansas native and 9/11 survivor, said.

