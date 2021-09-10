CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When it comes to the BYU game, Utes’ focus is preparation, not the streak

By Jeff Call
Deseret News
 8 days ago
At BYU (1-0) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT. How important is it for the Utes to accomplish that feat?. “Nothing lasts forever. We’re just approaching it like we do every year and pretty much every game,” said coach Kyle Whittingham. “The preparation will be the key. It’s not the emotional part of it or how many wins in a row or any of that stuff. You’ve got to prepare the right way and that’s your best chance to win a game, through great preparation.”

www.deseret.com

Deseret News

