When it comes to the BYU game, Utes’ focus is preparation, not the streak

“You are never as good or bad as you think you are”—this is especially true of week one in college football. Most teams are busy knocking the rust off and switching their brains from “practice mode” to “game mode” the first time out for a season. The same is true of the 2021 Utes who are a few days removed from a good showing against FCS darling Weber State, but have things to work on heading into Rivalry Week. Relatively healthy and wishing the Wildcats the best the rest of the way, head coach Kyle Whittingham is ready to take what Utah learned about itself in week one and turn it into even better production in week two.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO