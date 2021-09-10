Tunnelton residents want flooding stopped

TUNNELTON — Tunnelton residents are tired of waiting for the West Virginia Division of Highways and CSX to fix drainage issues in the town that led to flooding last week. “We as a community need to stand up and figure out a way to do this, because I can’t stop water from the town’s drains coming onto my property,” said Dave Biggins, the owner of the Tunnelton Quik Stop, which was flooded with about 20 inches of water inside. “What I’m asking (council) is to make this a top priority ... We need to step up and we need to fix this problem, whatever it takes.”