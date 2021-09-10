ON’s 2021 Prospects Countdown – No. 5: Raphael Lavoie
A priority at the draft table for the Oilers in the Ken Holland era has been looking for high-quality forwards who can generate offence. In 2020, the team used all of its selections on forwards, adding a two-way player in Dylan Holloway in the first round and then finding some potential hidden gems in the later rounds, Ty Tullio and Carter Savoie, who have serious upside. In 2021, the trend continued as the Oilers traded down to select Xavier Bourgault, a slippery and skilled forward who’s considered a weapon in the offensive zone.oilersnation.com
