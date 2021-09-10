ON’s 2021 Prospects Countdown – No. 5: Raphael Lavoie

This morning, the Edmonton Oilers announced that Dylan Holloway is expected to miss a minimum of three months after undergoing surgery to correct an issue with his wrist. It goes without saying that this surgery news is brutal for Dylan Holloway and anyone that was hoping that the 2020 first-rounder might be able to steal a job in training camp, but it wasn’t exactly surprising as his wrist issues have been talked about here on the site a few times over the past couple of weeks. On Saturday, I wrote about Holloway’s wrist issues in my Random Thoughts column after being told that he could be facing surgery if doctors found that his wrist wouldn’t heal on its own.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO